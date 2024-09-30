Honouring Lifesavers: Felicitation & Awareness Programme On World Heart Day Organized At Free Press Campus

Chief speaker Milind Sardar lighting the ceremonial lamp | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A felicitation and awareness programme was organised at the Free Press Campus on World Heart Day to honour schools that collaborated with Free Press and Madhavbaug in conducting CPR training to help save lives. The initiative began a month ago with schools, residential societies, colleges and corporate houses across the city to educate and train individuals on the importance and application of CPR. Around 2,000 people from 55 organisations were trained during this period.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief speaker Milind Sardar, the head of health education at Madhavbaug. The guest of honour for the event was Lieutenant Commander Arvind Sirothiya and the other distinguished guest was Rinku Joshi, Director of Daly College of Business Management.

Millind Sardar shared insightful tips on how to maintain a balanced lifestyle to promote a healthier, longer and happier life, during the event. Addressing the increasing threat of heart disease and cardiac arrest, Sardar highlighted that heart health begins in the womb, as the heartbeat starts about seven months before birth. However, modern lifestyle choices often become the root cause of heart-related illnesses. The key culprits include high cholesterol, poor lifestyle habits and stress. He emphasised that with the right lifestyle adjustments, many heart conditions can be reversed.

Sardar also noted that in 2014, India was labelled as the diabetes capital and by 2020 it had become the heart disease capital as well. He shared preventive measures to avoid these conditions, including dietary suggestions such as consuming equal portions of rice, vegetables, lentils and salads. Additionally, individuals with high blood pressure or diabetes should do different empty stomach exercises. A 3-kilometer daily walk is recommended for those with heart blockages.

Chief Speaker Milind Sardar | A-1 CREATION

He further explained the benefits of exercise in preventing cardiac arrest by stimulating the production of essential enzymes. He added that exercise could also help manage PCOS and PSOD, and by following practices like Panchakarma, individuals could significantly improve their heart health within just three months. He also advised regular treadmill tests to measure heart efficiency, with a target of 65% indicating a healthy heart.

He concluded by sharing stress management tips:

1. Laugh and interact with people around.

2. Let go of ego, as it contributes to many diseases.

3. Avoid comparing yourself to others.

4. Appreciate both men and women for their efforts.

5. Practice pranayama daily, including 11 cycles of Brahmari and Omkar chanting for 40 days.

6. Meditate daily, as 15 minutes of meditation in the morning, afternoon and evening is equivalent to five hours of sleep.