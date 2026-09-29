Holkar College Clash Row Escalates In Indore, Karni Sena Blocks AB Road | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A clash between students during a Ganesh immersion programme at Government Holkar Science College on September 25 escalated into a protest and road blockade on Monday after the Karni Sena opposed the suspension of seven students and accused the college of taking one-sided action.

The clash reportedly began in the parking area, where Karni Sena- and ABVP-linked students allegedly attacked each other with belts and sticks before the confrontation spilt into a computer lab.

Two students were seriously injured. The college’s disciplinary committee subsequently suspended seven students, while Bhanwarkuan police registered an FIR against nine students.

Karni Sena workers reached the college around 1 pm on Monday and raised slogans against Principal Major Dr Anamika Jain. The college sought police assistance, and a heavy police presence was deployed on campus to prevent protesters from entering the premises.

A meeting between Karni Sena representatives and Jain failed to resolve the dispute. Jain said the disciplinary action had been taken by the college committee based on the incident and could not be changed under pressure from any outside organisation.

After the meeting, protesters tore up their memorandum and staged a sit-in on AB Road, blocking traffic for nearly an hour. Traffic heading from Bhanwarkuan Bridge towards Nawalakha was diverted at Bhanwarkuan Square, causing congestion.

The blockade was lifted after police officials assured the protesters that their concerns would be addressed. A Karni Sena delegation later met Jain again and reiterated its demand for withdrawal of the suspensions.

Karni Sena national president Dharmendra Singh Gautam alleged that both groups were involved in the clash but claimed the college acted against seven students under pressure from ABVP.

Jain said all students found involved in the violence had been suspended and their parents called to the college. She reiterated that the decision was taken by the disciplinary committee and could not be withdrawn by her alone.