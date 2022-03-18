Holi Hai: Fun, food and a riot of colours in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After two years of facing coronavirus outbreaks during Holi and restrictions on gatherings, 2022 brought a change. Indoreans finally celebrated the festival of Holi fearlessly.

Celebrating the colours in their life, people residing in Indore prepared special dishes, decorated their homes and painted each other’s faces lovingly with ‘gulal’. Most people opted for eco-friendly Holi and did not use synthetic colour or sprayed water.

However, the fun of Holi is never determined by the permanency of colours rather by love in them. Celebrating the festival, most families started the day with traditional sweets, chaats and delicious treats. People from different communities prepared or brought various sweets.

Maharashtrian people made sweet puran poli, while Rajasthanis prepared their special lentil halwa. Sindhis bought home their special Gheear and Pragagri. Gujiyas were famous in all communities.

With nutritious food, energised individuals danced and played with colours throughout the day.

To make the most of the festival after two years, many families are organising large gatherings and Holi parties. Most hotels had special Holi parties and packages as well.

Rang De – Stay Fit and Celebrate Colours

Rang De - The Festival of Colors was organised by The World of Fitness after two years at Hotel Solaris.

This celebration was unique to Indore as it blends fitness with festival. It was led by Fit India Ambassador Aarti Maheshwari.

“After a long time public events were organised and one essential lesson from Covid-19 is to ensure fitness and better immunity,” Maheshwari said. Hence, the event aimed to promote fitness.

She added that to help society, the colours used were brought from an NGO working with underprivileged families in the city.

“Only natural colours were used so that it is fun and eco-friendly,” Maheshwari said.

On this special occasion, hearing impaired, vision impaired, mute and intellectually challenged kids performed on stage. For fitness, rain dance, Zumba, dhol pool, etc activities were organised.

Holi brings Indoris together

“Truly, one can celebrate every season and treat it same, like life does,” homemaker Jaya Chawla said. She explained that the celebration of everything in life is an important aspect of Indian culture and tradition.

Sharing her emotions about the festival, interior designer Ishika Gera said, “I love the festival as it brings together our entire family with the vibrancy of colours.” She explained that Holi has always been their special festival.

“Despite all our problems, we all can enjoy colours of nature and fragrance of love, which is what this festival reminds us,” engineer Nikita Asrani said. She further talked about various colours of nature that her family uses to prepare herbal colours.

Communal Harmony

People of all religions in the city immersed in colours of Holi. Some such families were Shaik family and Vincent family. Shawez Shaik, an entrepreneur, said, “We grew up in India and have learned every festival is just about being grateful and celebrating life, which is what we want our kids and future generation to learn.”

