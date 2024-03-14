Holi Care: Rely On Herbs, Oiling & Hydrating To Protect Your Hair & Skin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Love playing Holi but afraid of the toll it takes on your hair and skin? Helping people connect with the fun of Holi with easy ways to protect your skin, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised a free, educative seminar in Saket Nagar on Thursday.

“We have to realize that hydrating well does so much good for the body, skin, and hair,” beauty educator Seema Soni said. She added that holi colours dry the skin, hair scalp and the body also gets tired.

“Next, before heading out to play Holi, ensure to give your body a good oil massage,” Soni said. She added that oil massage provides the nourishment needed to protect the skin.

“Oil restraints colours from sticking or seeping into your skin and body,” Soni said.

Coconut oil will provide a protective layer through your scalp to your tresses and disallow your scalp from absorbing the colours, she added.

Herbs for hair & skin masks

• Amla hair mask

• Methi (fenugreek)

• Aloe

3 Basic post Holi skincare steps

1. The most important self-care step post-Holi is– ‘exfoliating’. After cleansing your skin completely, it is imperative to exfoliate your body using a gentle scrub to get rid of all the stubborn colour. Wash it off gently with cold water.

2. A mandatory step of the post-Holi skincare regimen is using body oil. It is rich in antioxidants and massaging a generous amount onto your skin will help nourish the skin from within, while getting rid of the colour gently and naturally.

3. After taking a shower, don’t forget to moisturise your skin. The skin tends to get dry after exposure to the sun and colours, followed by rigorous exfoliation. The right moisturiser will keep your skin smooth and hydrated.