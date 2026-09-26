 Hits Soybean And Urad Crops In MP’s Mandsaur, Farmers Seek Immediate Survey
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Hits Soybean And Urad Crops In MP’s Mandsaur, Farmers Seek Immediate Survey

Continuous rain has waterlogged fields in Malhargarh, damaging soybean and urad crops, farmers said. Some had already sown crops two or three times after delayed initial rainfall. Congress leaders visited affected fields on Saturday and demanded an immediate revenue survey, compensation and insurance payments. Farmers fear further losses if waterlogging continues.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Hits Soybean And Urad Crops In MP’s Mandsaur, Farmers Seek Immediate Survey
Heavy Rain Hits Soybean And Urad Crops In MP’s Mandsaur, Farmers Seek Immediate Survey | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous rain in Malhargarh and surrounding areas has left fields waterlogged, causing heavy losses to soybean and urad crops. Farmers said excessive moisture had caused roots to rot.

District Congress general secretary Anil Sharma and party leaders Ramchandra Karun and Anil Mulasiya visited affected fields on Saturday and interacted with farmers.

Farmers said delayed initial rains had forced many of them to purchase costly fertilisers and seeds and sow soybean, urad and groundnut crops again, with some sowing for a third time.

They claimed subsequent continuous rain, disease and insect attacks further damaged crops. Some farmers had destroyed affected crops using rotavators.

Sharma demanded that the administration constitute a revenue department team to conduct an impartial survey and provide adequate compensation and insurance payments to affected farmers.

Former district Congress vice-president Ajit Kumth said farmers were facing difficult conditions and should receive fair prices for their produce.

Congress leader Babukha Mewati criticised the Modi government, claiming farmers' incomes were declining and indebtedness was increasing.

District member Shyamlal Malviya said continued waterlogging threatened the remaining soybean crop and farmers were struggling to recover production costs.

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