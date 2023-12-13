Hit & Run Death Case: Victim Was Retired Agri Scientist | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man who was crushed by an SUV in Juni Indore area has been identified as a retired senior agricultural scientist. He was missing since December 6 and his family members registered a missing complaint at Tilak Nagar police station.

According to investigating officer ASI AmarkasToppo, the man was identified as Khimanand Ruhali (82), a resident of Krishi Vihar Colony. He had retired from the senior scientist’s post of an agricultural research institute in 2002.

He was roaming from one place to another as he lost his way to his house was resting on the footpath when he was crushed by a black SUV on Sunday near ICICI Bank in Sneh Nagar. The entire incident was caught on camera installed near the dreaded spot.

It is seen in the footage that the SUV ran over the elderly man who was sleeping in front of the car. Shocked at the sight, a commuter rushed in and informed the driver. When the driver reversed the car, the wheels again ran over the victim, crushing him to death.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. Police registered a case under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against the errant driver on the basis of the registration number of the car. Additional DCP zone 4 Abhinay Vishwakarma said that the police have located the accused and a team has been sent to arrest him.