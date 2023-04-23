History created at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport: 10,374 passengers recorded in 24 hours 

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new history was created at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (DABH) on Friday when for the first time, footfall of over 10,000 passengers was recorded in 24 hours. To be exact, 10,374 passengers, including 236 passengers from 3 international flights were recorded in 24 hours that ended at midnight of April 21.

There was movement of 83 flights including 80 domestic and 3 international flights on Friday. Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport authorities shared this achievement through a tweet.

As per protocol, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower of the airport records the movement of arrival and departure of passengers of domestic as well as international flights every 24 hours. The information about the number of passengers is also collected from the airlines.

According to officials, a total of 5,384 passengers arrived and 4,990 departed from the airport through 80 domestic and 3 international flights.

The international flights include Air India Express's late night flight to Dubai and early morning return flight from Sharjah and its departure. Through these flights, 143 passengers departed and 93 landed at the airport.

Though the number of passengers is at an all-time high, it is not a record so far as the number of flight movements is concerned. According to officials, there were 96 flight movements in 2019, but the number of passengers never crossed the 9,500 mark.

2023 likely to set new record

The highest movement of 30 lakh passengers in a year, recorded in 2019, is likely to be broken this year. After the lockdown in 2020, the number of flight movements and passengers came down, but now things are looking up once again.

Air connectivity with 24 cities

Flights are operated from the city airport 24 hours a day and they include direct flights to 24 cities across the country and the world. These include flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Raipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Goa, Udaipur, Shirdi, Dubai and Sharjah.