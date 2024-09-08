Highway To Havoc: Officials & Contractor Blamed For Pothole Menace In Madhya Pradesh's Bhikangaon

Potholes being filled with substandard material | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking display of negligence and corruption, National Highway (NH) officials have been accused of colluding with the contractor to cover up the poor construction of the road from Deshgaon to Bhikangaon.

Despite repeated complaints from public representatives and citizens, the officials have failed to take action against the contractor, instead opting to merely warn them.

The road, which was built just a few months ago, has already developed massive potholes, causing inconvenience and danger to commuters. The contractor's shoddy work has been exposed, with allegations that they have not used rollers or sufficient material to fill the potholes.

In some cases, tree leaves have been used to cover up the potholes, without proper compaction. District member Rajkumar Patel has been vocal about the poor construction, complaining to officials since the project began.

However, his concerns have fallen on deaf ears and the contractor continues to fill potholes with substandard material, which will only lead to more problems in the future.

The situation has become so dire that accidents are now occurring daily due to the poor road conditions. The lack of gravel on the side shoulders has also been highlighted, with black soil being used instead.

When questioned, Ashwin Soni, SDO, NH, acknowledged that complaints had been received about potholes and that work was underway to fill them. However, he failed to provide any concrete assurances that the issues would be properly addressed.

The contractor is responsible for maintaining the road for the next three years, but given their track record, it remains to be seen if they will take their responsibilities seriously.