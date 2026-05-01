Higher Education Deparment Mandates Interviews For Stream Switching

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education implemented a rigorous new policy requiring undergraduate students to pass a formal interview before switching academic streams.

Starting with the 2026-27 academic session, students who completed their Class 12 in one faculty (Arts, Commerce or Science) but seek admission into a different faculty for their degree must prove their eligibility through a technical evaluation.

Vikram University will oversee this state-wide transition. Expert panels at designated Lead Colleges in every district will conduct the interviews to assess foundational knowledge of the new subject. For instance, an Arts student wishing to pursue a BCom must now demonstrate core competency to a specialist committee.

Move faces criticism

While officials state the move aligns with National Education Policy (NEP) goals to ensure academic quality, the decision has faced criticism. Educationist Gaurav Chaudhary noted that the complexity of the process, combined with extreme summer heat, causes significant distress to students. Conversely, Dr Sachdeva, Principal of Old GDC, confirmed that reporting has begun, marking the first time such a bridge assessment has been required at the undergraduate level.