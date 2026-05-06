High-Profile ‘Bunty Babli’ Fraud Case Sees Major Indore High Court Relief For Accused Woman | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development in the city’s widely discussed Bunty Babli property fraud case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Indore Bench, has granted bail to one of the suspects, marking a notable legal turn in the sensational multi-crore scam.

The case revolves around an alleged large-scale property fraud in which more than a dozen suspects are said to have duped a woman through forgery, deception, and an elaborate conspiracy involving the same property being sold through two separate registries.

Using allegedly forged documentation, loans worth nearly Rs2 crore were reportedly secured against the disputed property, leading to serious financial fraud.

Shubham Mandil, the counsel for the petitioner, said that following the complaint, Lasudia police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B against approximately 12 suspects. So far, six suspects have been arrested and have remained in judicial custody since November 2025, while several others are still absconding. Multiple attempts by the suspects to secure bail from the district court were repeatedly rejected.

However, Farhat Kausar alias Rubina Khan, through Mandil, approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking bail. During the hearing, the defence argued that the petitioner had been implicated primarily because the main suspect was residing in her house and she was occasionally seen accompanying him. It was further submitted that she neither prepared forged documents nor received any monetary benefit from the alleged fraudulent transactions.

The defence also highlighted that the 52-year-old unmarried woman is a teacher by profession with no prior criminal history. After considering these arguments, Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore Bench granted bail to the petitioner.