High Drama At Phooti Kothi Square As IMC Removes Years-Old Vegetable Market Amid Protests | VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high voltage drama unfolded near Phooti Kothi Square in Indore on Saturday after the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched a drive to remove a long-established vegetable market. Leader of the Opposition Sonila Mimrot joined vendors in protesting against the action.

Mimrot reached the spot and demanded that officials stop the removal drive. She initially sat on the road with vegetable vendors and later appealed to officials with folded hands. However, the municipal team continued the drive.

During a phone conversation with a municipal official, Mimrot alleged that politics was being played to make money. She warned officials against removing the market and said they were ready to sacrifice their lives.

इंदौर की फूटीकोठी सब्जी मंडी में नगर निगम की रिमूवल कार्रवाई के दौरान हंगामा, नेता प्रतिपक्ष सोनिला मिमरोट भाटिया ठेला संचालकों के समर्थन में पहुंचीं और कार्रवाई से पहले वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था देने की मांग की, ठेले जब्त करने पर सड़क पर उतरकर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी #Indore #Futikoठी #SonilaMimrotBhatia #MunicipalCorporation #RemovalAction #StreetVendors #PeoplesUpdate — People's Update (@PeoplesUpdate) November 21, 2026

Vendors demand space under bridge

The vegetable vendors and Mimrot demanded permission to set up the market under the bridge near Phooti Kothi Square.

Expressing concerns over their livelihoods, the vendors claimed that the alternative space offered by the civic body was too small to accommodate all of them, leaving several without a place to run their businesses.

Police intervene as protests intensify

As the municipal team began seizing carts and other items, some women stood in front of a municipal vehicle. One woman removed the vehicle's key during the protest but returned it shortly afterwards.

As the protest intensified, police intervened and moved Mimrot aside.

Mimrot questions Mayor over removal drive

Mimrot claimed that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Mayor had earlier spoken about setting up a vegetable market at the same location.

She questioned why the Mayor was now ignoring the problems faced by the vendors.