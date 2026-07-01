High Court Seeks Centre, State's Response On School Infrastructure Gaps | Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The new academic session began in Madhya Pradesh on June 16, but thousands of students continue to study without basic amenities, prompting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A division bench comprising Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Alok Awasthi issued notices to the Centre and the state government, directing them to file their responses by Aug 17.

During the hearing of the PIL filed by Sendhwa-based social activist and advocate BL Jain, counsel for petitioner Abhishek Tugnawat told the court that nearly 40% of teaching posts in the state remain vacant, allegedly violating the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and Article 45 of the Constitution.

Referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) 2025 report tabled in the state Assembly in February, the petitioner stated that the state has sanctioned 2,89,000 teaching posts, of which 1,15,678 remain vacant.

The petition further stated that of the state's 83,514 schools, around 5,000 have dilapidated buildings, 3,400 lack toilets, 10,000 do not have electricity, 1,895 have no teacher, and nearly 40,000 lack boundary walls.

It also claimed that thousands of schools do not have drinking water, many function from huts, and about 59,000 lack computer facilities.

The petitioner further claimed that enrolment in Classes I to XII has declined by 22,03,000 students over the past decade despite population growth.

The petitioner also referred to a Supreme Court directive issued in January that mandated the provision of free sanitary pads and separate toilets for boys and girls in all schools, along with action against institutions that fail to comply.

The petitioner's counsel argued that while the state spends a substantial portion of its budget on welfare schemes, allocations for education and healthcare remain inadequate.

He also alleged that corruption in repair and construction projects has led to the misuse of public funds and that disciplinary proceedings against erring officials rarely result in effective action.

The petitioner urged the court to safeguard children's constitutional rights and ensure access to quality education. The High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the state government by Aug 17.