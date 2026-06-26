High Court Orders Free Treatment, Airlift For Gas Pipeline Blast Victim | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh Government to airlift a critically injured social media influencer in a recent gas pipeline blast in Indore to Ahmedabad for advanced medical treatment, while also ensuring that all treatment expenses are borne by the state.

Hearing a public interest petition filed by Ritesh Inani, a division bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jai Kumar Pillai took up concerns regarding the treatment of victims injured in the blast, which allegedly occurred due to illegal boring activity.

During the hearing, the court was informed that instructions had already been issued to Bombay Hospital, Indore, directing it not to charge any medical expenses from those injured in the incident.

The matter gained urgency after an intervention application was filed by Yashveer Jhala, brother of severely injured victim Jini Jhala.

The family informed the court that while a surgery had been performed in Indore, specialised treatment for extensive burn injuries was available only at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad.

After reviewing submissions and photographs of the victim, the HC accepted the plea and directed state authorities to make immediate arrangements to transfer Jini by air from Indore to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

The court specifically instructed the Commissioner of the Health Department, the Collector of Indore and the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore to coordinate the transfer.

The bench further ordered that the entire cost of Jhala's treatment be borne by the Madhya Pradesh Government and sought a compliance report by June 30.

The case is being heard in connection with the aftermath of the gas pipeline blast, which has raised concerns over safety violations and the medical care provided to the injured.