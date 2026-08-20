High Court Gives State Final Chance To Explain Action Against Noise Pollution | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has given the State Government a final opportunity to explain the action taken to curb noise pollution in Indore, warning that failure to respond could result in the District Magistrate being summoned.

A division bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi, hearing a PIL filed by Amitabh Upadhyay on Wednesday, granted the State more time to file its reply.

The court made it clear that this was the last indulgence . If the State fails to file its reply, the District Magistrate, Indore, will have to appear before the court and explain the steps being taken to address noise-rule violations in the city.

The matter has been listed for Aug 27.

HC Seeks Data On Convictions, Fines

The High Court also directed the Registry to obtain a report from the Indore district court detailing convictions or fines imposed by magistrates during 2025-26 in cases under the Madhya Pradesh Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam, 1985, the State s noise-control law.

The order follows concerns raised by the court during the previous hearing on July 22, when ACPs of Khajrana and Malharganj zones and the Regional Officer of the Pollution Control Board, Indore, appeared before it.

Although officials said action was being taken against those responsible for pollution, the bench was not satisfied with their responses. It directed the authorities to file replies and affidavits detailing action already taken and further measures that could be adopted.

The State was also directed to explain action taken by the District Magistrate under Section 18 of the Madhya Pradesh Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam, 1985.

What Next?

With the court seeking the State s response and district-level data on convictions and fines, the Aug 27 hearing could provide a clearer picture of the enforcement of Indore's noise-control law during 2025-26.