High Court Directs Panel Probing Indore Water Tragedy To Submit Final Report By June 14

HC Directs Probe Panel To Submit Final Report By June 14 | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted time until June 14 to a one-member commission probing deaths linked to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura to submit its final report.

Hearing a batch of petitions related to the incident, a division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi took note of a communication from the commission stating that detailed inquiry proceedings are underway involving technical scrutiny of public health engineering aspects.

The commission, in its letter dated April 18, sought additional time to complete the investigation, citing the complexity of issues related to water supply systems and contamination. Accepting the request, the court granted time until June 14 for the submission of the final report.

The court also directed that a copy of its order be communicated to the commission and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 29 for consideration of pending interlocutory applications.

The case pertains to multiple petitions filed before the High Court raising concerns over suspected deaths and health issues allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura area.