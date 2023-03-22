Hi-Tech Cops: Biometric boost to nab criminals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police are going hi-tech with gadgets that will go a long way in improving the effectiveness of policing. Now, armed with the Criminal Tracking Biometric Machine, cops will be able to identify a criminal anywhere.

The machines have been developed by Citizen Cop and initially, the police have been given 40 such machines that can be carried everywhere.

Additional CP (crime) Rajesh Hingankar said that the police stations and crime branch have received the devices and they can be used during checking drives, patrolling etc.

The police will be able to identify a criminal within seconds as his entire criminal record will come up the moment he puts the thumb on the biometric machine which is linked to the police database that has records of criminals. Giving a false name during checking or questioning will also be impossible now.

Additional CP Hingankar said that this machine would be a great boon because the faces of criminals change with time and there is often insufficient light on roadsides to identify a person. It will also be useful during checking drives to nab criminals roaming around freely on the streets.

The Criminal Tracking Biometric Machine was launched by former CP Harinarayanachari Mishra last year. Initially, few machines were launched and after a successful trial for about 9 months, they have now been introduced.

The senior officers have directed the subordinates to use this biometric device and app at regular police checkpoints to identify persons whose activities appear suspicious. The crime branch team is constantly working to create a fingerprint database that is growing with time.

Police have a separate app for internal work and all data entry is done using secure panels. As the data grows, it will help all police station staff and even traffic officers to track and trace the criminal history of violators and suspicious persons.

Rakesh Jain, founder of Citizen Cop said that it is built on a secure platform and access to such data is restricted and will be under the control of Indore Police authorities. Only authorised officials will be able to access such biometric devices and use the App. The search facility is available for authorised officials using the Citizen Cop app.