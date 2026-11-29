Hema Malini Backs 33% Women’s Reservation During Indore Visit, Urges Women To Enter Politics And Praises City’s Cleanliness | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran actor, classical dancer and MP Hema Malini advocated greater representation of women in Indian politics while praising Indore’s civic discipline during a media interaction here.

Women’s reservation and UP politics

Referring to the low representation of women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Malini backed the implementation of 33% reservation for women.

“Women must definitely enter politics; everyone should support this move to boost their participation,” she said, noting that women already excel across various fields.

Turning to Uttar Pradesh politics, she credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s strict enforcement of law and order with attracting fresh investments and expressed confidence in his securing a third consecutive term.

Indore’s cleanliness and dietary discipline

Speaking in a lighter vein about Indore’s famous street food, the 78-year-old artiste revealed how she avoids local delicacies ahead of her stage performances.

“People told me Indore is famous for its food, so I had to politely decline to stay stage-ready,” she said with a laugh, emphasising that dance demands strict dietary discipline and regular exercise.

Upcoming book and parenting advice

Reflecting on her six-decade cinematic journey, Malini announced that her book chronicling her iconic film songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle would be released in two to three months.

She also advised parents to curb children’s mobile phone addiction, nurture their passions and allow them to experience failure to build resilience.

She praised Indore’s top cleanliness ranking, adding that she regularly cites the city as a model of civic discipline to officials in her constituency, Mathura.

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