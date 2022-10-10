Heavy rain severely damages soybean crop in Alot

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall for the past 5 days has caused severe damage to standing soybean crops in the fields in Alot town of Ratlam district. To assess damage, SDM Manish Vaskale accompanied with naib tehsildar visited fields to inspect the damage caused by heavy downpour for the past few days.

In a post that went viral on social media, the duo was seen inspecting the fields while standing on the main road. Due to incessant rain in the region for as long as five days, thousands of acres of soybean crop was lost due to heavy rains for the past few days.

A toll free number of the insurance company (18002337115) which was issued by the local administration has failed to address grievances of the farmers. Officials said that the crop loss is being ascertained for providing relief to farmers. The standing soybean crop is badly affected in the area and farmers have suffered losses due to inundation of plants.

Incessant rains in the region have turned the fields slushy. The farmers are also demanding the state government to order a survey immediately to assess crop damage and pay compensation to them. Lakhs of acres of crops have been badly damaged due to incessant rains in the region.