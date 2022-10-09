Alot: MLA demands compensation for farmers for crop loss

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Manoj Chawla on Saturday visited Alot constituency area and its adjoining villages to assess the condition of crops after Friday nightís heavy rain across the district.

MLA has also written a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding compensation and crop insurance amount for soybean crop loss in the region caused by incessant rains. In this regard, he also apprised Ratlamdistrict collector that standing crops have been damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorm for which farmers should be provided compensation and insurance.

During his visit, MLA visited the rain-affected village of Alot and also interacted with affected farmers who bore the brunt of the rain accompanied with cold wind.

Farmers told Chawla that their standing crop of soybean suffered loss due to rain that lashed on Friday night. Earlier too, rain coupled with winds had destroyed their standing garlic crops as most of it was flattened.

Chawla had also urged the collector to direct officers of the Department of Agriculture and Revenue for survey of damaged crop so that farmers can get compensation or claim crop insurance amount. During the visit, Alot district vice-president Narendra Singh Parihar, block president Shankar Singh Parihar, Kailash Parmar, farmers and other residents were also present.