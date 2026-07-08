Heavy Rain Leaves Roads Submerged In Sitamau | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday afternoon caused waterlogging at several locations across the town, disrupted traffic and exposed poor drainage.

The stretch from Laduna Square to the ginning factory on the road leading to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was submerged, making vehicular movement difficult. After the rain, traders struggled with muddy roads and stagnant water.

Rainwater also entered the Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank near Laduna Square, where staff spent nearly one hour pumping water out of the premises.

Water accumulated inside Shaheed Park near the Maharana Pratap statue and selfie point, reportedly due to clogged drains and inadequate maintenance. Garbage from overflowing drains was washed onto nearby roads.

Sitamau Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Jeevanrai Mathur said drains had been cleaned before the monsoon under a special drive and assured that civic teams would inspect the affected locations and take necessary action.

District Congress vice-president Govind Singh Pawar criticised the civic body, saying the park hosts Independence Day and Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremonies and houses an important public memorial, making the neglect unacceptable.