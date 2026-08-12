Heavy Rain In MP: Rivers Overflow, Dam Levels Rise, Waterlogging Across State | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district recorded around eight inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours amid a weather department alert, causing rivers and streams to swell and several areas to become waterlogged.

The Upper Veda Dam level reached 316.35 metres, close to its maximum filling level of 317 metres. With inflow increasing, authorities opened two gates to release water.

The discharge has raised the Veda River level, prompting the administration to alert residents of 21 riverside villages and advise them to stay away from the river.

The Kunda River is also swelling, with water flowing over a small bridge near Khargone city, forcing authorities to stop traffic on the route. Other roads remain open.

Continuous rain has left several city roads and localities waterlogged. Fields have also accumulated water, raising concerns among farmers over possible crop damage.

Farmers fear prolonged rainfall could cause crops to rot and result in losses.

With water levels continuing to rise, the administration has urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid rivers, streams and drains. Authorities are monitoring the situation as heavy rainfall continues across the district.

Heavy rain shuts Maharashtra road

Sendhwa: Heavy rain returned to Sendhwa block on Tuesday, with the region recording an average of 91.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, raising river levels and disrupting road connectivity to Maharashtra.

According to the district land records office, Sendhwa recorded the highest rainfall at 166.2 mm, followed by Chachariyapati at 63 mm and Varla at 44 mm.

Continuous rain has closed the road connecting Varla tehsil headquarters with Shirpur-Dhulia in Maharashtra. Rising water in the Tori River is flowing over the bridge, halting traffic from both sides.

The Agriculture Department said the rain was beneficial for kharif crops but advised farmers against spraying pesticides during rainfall.

Between June 1 and Aug 12, Sendhwa block received an average 583 mm rainfall, compared with 375.8 mm during the corresponding period last year, an increase of around 55.1%.

During this period, Sendhwa recorded 636.9 mm, Chachariyapati 541 mm and Varla 571 mm rainfall.

The rain has also increased water levels in the Goi and Deb rivers, while Ralavati and Kamodavada ponds have filled. Increased soil moisture is expected to benefit kharif crops across the region.

Overflowing culvert puts commuters at risk

Thikri: Heavy rain has disrupted traffic on the Umarda-Segwal road, with water flowing rapidly over a culvert and forcing villagers to take a detour via AB Road to reach Segwal on Tuesday.

Residents said the absence of warning signs and barricades near the flooded stretch has put commuters at risk, with some motorists and pedestrians attempting to cross despite the strong current.

Villagers said heavy rain last year had also caused the culvert to overflow and damaged the asphalt road. However, the damaged stretch has yet to be repaired or resurfaced.

With rivers and streams in the area swelling amid continuous rain, residents fear a serious accident could occur at the culvert.

They have urged the district administration and the department concerned to install warning signs and barricades immediately.

Three dam gates opened

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Bhikangaon: Continuous rain increased inflow into the Upper Veda Dam on Wednesday, prompting the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) to open three gates and alert downstream villages.

NVDA official SS Ahir said the dam level reached 315.80 metres before three gates were opened at 5 am. Two gates were opened by two metres each and the third by one metre.

As inflow eased, one gate was closed at 11 am. After another review at 2.30 pm, a second gate was closed, leaving one gate open by two metres. The water level was subsequently controlled at 315.30 metres.

AE Shubham Dubey and sub-engineer Dheeraj Patidar said residents of downstream villages had been alerted and advised to stay away from riverbanks, streams and areas with strong currents.

Narmada rises

Kasrawad: The Narmada River’s water level has risen to 133.60 metres following continuous rainfall and increased inflow, prompting the administration to step up monitoring.

PWD Sub-Divisional Officer RM Jamuria said no water was currently being released into the river from Omkareshwar Dam. The river level could rise by around five metres and may increase further if rainfall continues.

The rise in water level is visible from Sanjay Setu and has raised concern among nearby residents.

Police and administrative officials are monitoring the situation. Residents have been advised to avoid riverbanks and stay away from stretches with strong currents as a precautionary measure.