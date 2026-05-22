Heatwave Turns Susner Bus Stand Into Furnace: No Fans, No Relief After Paying Fee | FP Photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers waiting at the main bus stand in Susner are facing severe inconvenience due to the absence of basic facilities amid the scorching summer heat. With temperatures rising sharply, commuters are forced to wait for buses in unbearable conditions as the passenger waiting room lacks even basic cooling arrangements like fans.

A large number of passengers from the city and nearby rural areas, including women, elderly persons, students, children and patients, visit the bus stand daily. However, poor ventilation and extreme heat inside the waiting room have made it difficult for people to sit there for long periods. Many passengers are seen standing under nearby trees or outside shops to escape the suffocating conditions.

Passengers alleged that buses often arrive late, forcing them to spend hours in the heat. Senior citizens and children are reportedly facing the worst difficulties. Apart from the heat, commuters also complained about poor sanitation and garbage scattered around the premises.

Residents claimed that the Municipal Council regularly collects fees from buses entering the stand, but essential amenities such as fans, clean drinking water and proper sanitation are still missing. Citizens questioned why passengers continue to suffer despite regular revenue collection.

CMO OP Nagar said security arrangements are necessary before installing fans, as there is a risk of theft during the night. He said the council would consider appointing a watchman and making arrangements at the municipal level.