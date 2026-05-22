Girl Electrocuted At Indore Religious Event: 3 Booked For Negligence After Ignoring Wires' Warning | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including an organiser and a light decorator, have been booked for negligence leading to the death of a 13-year-old girl by electrocution during a religious event under the Rajendra Nagar police station limits.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Manya Bhati, daughter of Santosh Bhati and a resident of Sukhniwas Colony on CAT Road. Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against light decorator Subhash Sonane and event organisers Shravan Parmar and Vinod Rathore.

The incident took place on the evening of Apr 25, 2026, during a Bhajan Sandhya organised ahead of a community ritual.

During the investigation, police found that Manya's father had warned the organisers about old, damaged and cut electrical wires, expressing concern that electric current could pass into the tent's metal frame. The organisers allegedly ignored the warning and assured him that the issue would be handled.

Between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, while Manya and her brother were playing near the tent, she touched a metal pole. Due to faulty exposed wiring allegedly installed by Sonane, Manya suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Police said the death was the result of extreme carelessness and lack of safety measures by the organisers and the decorator. Further investigation is underway.