Heart, Cancer Surgeries At SSH Take A Hit Due To Anaesthesia Drug Shortage In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shortage of essential anaesthesia drugs at the Super Speciality Hospital under MGM Medical College has started affecting surgeries for patients suffering from critical illnesses, including heart, neurological and cancer-related diseases. With key anaesthesia injections out of stock, several scheduled operations are being postponed, causing inconvenience to patients awaiting treatment.

According to hospital sources, stocks of Bupivacaine Heavy, Glycopyrrolate and Myopyrolate injections have been exhausted. Doctors said the unavailability of these medicines has disrupted both spinal and general anaesthesia procedures, making it difficult to carry out many planned surgeries.

The hospital performs an average of 12 to 15 major surgeries every day, including cardiac, neurosurgical, oncology and other complex procedures. However, the shortage has forced doctors to defer several operations, particularly affecting patients who had been waiting for surgery dates for a long time. Patients travelling from distant districts are also facing additional hardship due to repeated delays.

Doctors said repeated requisitions for the required medicines have been sent to the central store, but supplies have not matched the hospital's demand. A written complaint has also been submitted to the hospital administration, seeking immediate procurement of the essential drugs to prevent further disruption of surgical services.

Hospital management acknowledged the shortage and said the procurement process for the required anaesthesia medicines is underway. Officials assured that the medicines would be supplied soon, allowing postponed surgeries to resume at the earliest.

Drugs out of stock

* Bupivacaine Heavy - Used for spinal anaesthesia.

* Glycopyrrolate - Essential during general anaesthesia.

* Myopyrolate - Used in anaesthesia management during surgeries.

Figures at a glance

* 12-15 major surgeries performed daily.

* Three essential anaesthesia drugs out of stock.

* Four major specialties affected: cardiac, neurosurgical, oncology and other complex surgeries.

* Multiple surgeries postponed due to the drug shortage.

* Repeated requisitions sent to the central store, but supply has yet to meet demand.

Why these drugs matter

Bupivacaine Heavy: Required to administer spinal anaesthesia, commonly used in several major surgical procedures.

Glycopyrrolate and Myopyrolate: Critical medicines used during general anaesthesia to ensure the safe conduct of surgeries and patient stability. Without them, many operations cannot proceed as scheduled.

What in-charge superintendent said

Dr Piyush Panchariya, In-charge Superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital, said there is no shortage of injections or anaesthesia drugs at the hospital. He said surgeries are being conducted as scheduled, and no operation has been postponed due to a lack of medicines. While drug stocks fluctuate based on demand, patient care and surgical services remain unaffected.