Healthy Teeth Can Last A Lifetime, Say Experts At Indore Dental Implant Conference | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The belief that teeth naturally fall out with age is one of the biggest myths surrounding oral health, experts said at the conclusion of the Indian Society of Oral Implantologists (ISOI) Mid-Term Conference and First PG Convention, held in the city.

Experts said natural teeth can remain healthy into the 80s and 100s with proper oral hygiene, regular dental check-ups and timely treatment.

Implant specialist Dr Komal Majumdar from Mumbai said delaying replacement of missing teeth can lead to jaw bone loss.

In such cases, sinus lift surgery can create artificial bone support for implants and is now a safe, routine procedure for trained implantologists.

She said India now offers world-class smile designing and implant treatment, reducing the need to travel abroad. The aim of smile designing, she added, should be a natural appearance rather than an artificial look.

Dr Majumdar said there is no upper age limit for dental implants, as healthy gums and good oral hygiene matter more than age.

Periodontist Dr Rituj Pradeep Surana from Pune said modern digital implant systems can provide temporary teeth within four to five hours in selected cases, although patients should follow a soft diet for the first three months.

Organising chairman Dr Manish Verma said the conference showcased the latest advances in digital implantology and complex case management for dentists and postgraduate students.

Experts also advised professional dental cleanings every six months and avoiding tobacco products to maintain lifelong oral health.