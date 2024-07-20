HEALTH SCARE | Problem Of Impure Water Owing To Lack Of RO At Kasturba Kanya Ashram; 52 Students Hospitalised With Vomiting, Diarrhoea | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A health crisis struck Kasturba Kanya Ashram in Niwali village of Barwani district as 52 students fell ill due to vomiting and diarrhoea. The students were rushed to the Community Health Centre after their condition deteriorated around 3 pm. Two other students, Pooja and Anuradha, were referred to Barwani District Hospital earlier in the morning as their condition was severe.

Dr Suresh Mehta of the CHC confirmed that 52 students from Kasturba Kanya Ashram were admitted with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. The first two students received treatment in the morning and were transferred to the district hospital for further care.

By the afternoon, another 50 students arrived at the health centre, where 10 received saline treatment and 40 were given ORS solution, injections, and medication. Upon hearing about the students' health issues, naib tehsildar Archana Girwal promptly visited the ashram and school, speaking with the affected students and ensuring those in need were sent to the hospital.

The incident occurred after students consumed a meal of sago kheer, dal, rice, and roti in the morning, followed by capsicum vegetable and roti for others. Hostel warden Anita Chauhan highlighted a significant issue. The ashram lacks an RO system and water cooler. Drinking water is supplied through taps, which might be contributing to recurring health problems.

Council CMO Roop Singh Solanki has taken water samples for testing. This is not the first instance of such an outbreak at the ashram, raising concerns about the safety and quality of drinking water provided to the students. While other government hostels are equipped with RO systems for clean drinking water, Kasturba Kanya Ashram continues to rely on tap water, which might be inadequate for ensuring students' health and safety.