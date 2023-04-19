Health of Indore: Health check-up of all govt, pvt teachers to be done before Teachers’ Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special campaign for health check-up of all the teachers of all government and private schools and colleges will be run across the district under ‘Health of Indore’ initiative led by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided that special camps will be organised in which eight types of blood tests would be done at a nominal cost. It has also been decided that the check-up of all the teachers should be completed by September 5, i.e. Teachers’ Day.

“All the teachers should get their health check-ups done during the campaign. Health of Indore campaign has been started to take care of the health of the citizens and motivate them to remain healthy,” Lalwani said adding “Aware teachers can make students aware to stay healthy. He also urged everyone to improve their lifestyle and food habits along with adding millets in their diet.”

The blood test and other investigations will be done by the Central Lab and health cards will also be given to the participants after the health check-up.

Collector Ilayaraja T, ADM Abhay Bedekar, Sawan Laddha, Dr Vinita Kothari, and Dr Srishti Saraf Sisodia were present in the meeting along with representatives of government, private schools and colleges.