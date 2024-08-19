 Health Facilities Back To Normal; Resident & Junior Docs Call Off Strike But Continue Protest
Stage a skit at Chhappan Dukan to showcase the horrific Kolkata incident and to press their demands

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents and Junior Doctors’ Association called off their strike following the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Sunday but continued to stage protest demonstrations against the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctors in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The Junior Doctors’ Association staged a skit at Chhappan Dukan on Sunday evening showcasing the horrific incident with the resident doctor and the demand for a safe and secure environment for the women. The doctors have returned to work which normalised the medical facilities in all the associated hospitals of MGM Medical College on Sunday.

WATCH: 'Patient Kya Intezar Karega,' Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Lashes Out At Lawyer...
article-image

The resident and junior doctors were on strike for the last three days protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata followed by an attack on the hospital by a mob on August 14.

“We have postponed our strike till August 20 as the court will listen to our concerns on the same day. We do not want any patient being in trouble and following the court’s orders, we returned to work but will continue to protest against the incident,” Dr Harendra Pratap Singh, president Junior Doctors’ Association, said. The strike had affected the medical services in the hospital as all the elective surgeries were postponed while the patients had to wait for a long time in the OPDs.

