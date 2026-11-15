Health Camp In MP's Dhar Reveals Alarming Figures: 14 Diabetic, 37 Hypertensive And 41 Obese Among 157 Screened | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A free health screening and awareness camp held on World Diabetes Day at the Government High School in Talwara on Sunday revealed concerning figures. Of 157 people screened, 14 were found to have diabetes, 37 high blood pressure and 41 were obese based on body mass index (BMI).

The results show lifestyle diseases are increasingly affecting rural areas as physical activity declines.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh chapter of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), the camp offered free checks for diabetes, blood pressure, BMI and obesity. Under district coordinators Dr Ashok Jain and Dr Kanishk Jain, a projector presentation explained the causes, symptoms, prevention and complications of diabetes.

Dr Jain said machines have reduced physical labour, while high-calorie food, excessive mobile use and stress are worsening obesity, which can lead to diabetes and high blood pressure. He urged people to include physical labour and regular exercise in daily life.

Diabetes specialist Dr Kanishk Jain said the disease can be present without symptoms, so regular check-ups are essential. He stressed a balanced diet, exercise and periodic monitoring of blood sugar and blood pressure to prevent complications. Experts advised villagers to adopt a healthy routine rather than rely only on medication.