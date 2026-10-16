Head Constable's Disproportionate Expenditure Pegged At 575% In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment, Indore unit's investigation into the assets of head constable Firoz Khan, a driver at Police Training College Indore, has revealed staggering financial discrepancies.

According to Lokayukta officials, ongoing investigations show that Firoz Khan has spent approximately Rs 13.08 crore on movable and immovable properties. Investigators have calculated this expenditure to be 575% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following a series of searches by the Lokayukta team across 15 locations in Indore and Dewas on Wednesday, investigators uncovered 33 properties with an estimated market value of nearly Rs 30 crore.

The investigation has since widened to examine bank accounts, property documents, Regional Transport Office (RTO) records, and investments in the stock market and mutual funds.

Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sunil Talan said that formal letters have been sent to various financial institutions to compile details on 22 identified bank accounts associated with the suspect.

Details from 17 of these accounts have been retrieved, revealing a combined final balance of over Rs 10 lakh. Information regarding the remaining five accounts is currently being gathered.

The Lokayukta has formally instructed banks to freeze any outgoing transactions from these accounts and report their final closing balances. To date, investigation records show no bank lockers registered under the scanner.

The suspect, Firoz Khan, joined the police force in 2002 as a constable.

Next steps in the investigation

The officials are coordinating with the RTO and other relevant administrative departments to track vehicle registrations and asset transfers. They have sent formal notifications about the criminal case registration to PTC Indore and other senior police offices. Furthermore, formal inquiries have been sent to institutional bodies to quantify the scale of investments made in equity markets and mutual funds. Further investigation is underway.