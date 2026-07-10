Head Constable Booked For Harassing Colleague In Indore | Representation Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police have registered a case against head constable Rahul Sharma, currently posted in Dewas, following a complaint by a woman constable alleging assault and harassment. The city police have informed Dewas SP Puneet Gehlot, who has attached Sharma to the police lines and ordered an inquiry by a CSP-rank officer.

According to ACP Rubina Mizwani, the complainant became acquainted with Sharma during her posting in Dewas. Despite being married, Sharma allegedly continued to harass her, prompting her to seek a transfer to Indore. However, the harassment allegedly continued, with Sharma repeatedly calling her from different numbers after she blocked him, besides threatening and blackmailing her. He also allegedly tracked her movements and confronted her.

In her complaint, the woman constable alleged that Sharma recently stopped her on the pretext of talking, forced her into his car, snatched her mobile phone and pressured her to marry him. After she informed her mother, family members reached the spot and took her to the police station, while Sharma fled in his car.

ACP Mizwani said a case has been registered under bailable sections. Sharma was taken into custody and later released after being served a legal notice.