 HC Bar Association Polls: 27 File Nominations On Last Day
Madhya Pradesh High Court advocate Tanuj Dixit said 16 nominations were for post of office-bearers and 11 were for executive members.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of filing nominations for High Court Bar Association polls on Monday, 27 candidates filed their nominations.

The candidates submitted their nominations to chief electoral officer Manoj Dwivedi and other election officers. Amarsingh Rathore, Ritesh Inani and Pawan Joshi filed their nomination for the post of president, while Manish Gadkar, Sanjay Karanjawala & Bhuvan Gautam filed for the post of secretary. Four nominations were submitted for post of vice-president, six for co-secretary and eleven for executive members.

