Haye Re Meri Motto! When Love Is Sweet, And So Are The Extra Calories That Come With Falling In Love | AI Generated Image

Nobody tells you that falling in love might also mean falling out of your old jeans!

The first few dates are all about dressing up, looking your best and choosing the perfect restaurant. But a few months into the relationship, the priorities change. Suddenly, sharing a pizza, ordering another dessert and cancelling a morning workout together become the new love language.

Welcome to the world of ‘dating weight’, where romance is measured not just in heartbeats but sometimes in kilograms!

When Date Nights Turn Into Calorie Nights

For 25-year-old graphic designer Monika and her boyfriend Divyanshu, 26, food became an inseparable part of their three-year relationship. Although they live with their respective families, they reserve weekends for each other, and almost every meeting comes with a food plan.

"Initially, we would dress up for every date and spend more time deciding where to go. Now, we spend more time deciding what to order. One dinner would turn into dessert, followed by another round of snacks because neither of us wanted the evening to end," Monika laughs.

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Love, Extra Cheese And A Few Extra Kilos

Divyanshu has his own explanation for the changing waistline. "I gained around six kilos and blamed it on winter! Honestly, when you have someone equally excited about trying a new restaurant, controlling food cravings becomes a team challenge," he says.

From Couple Goals To Couch Goals

For Ishita, 27, and Kapilesh, 28, both software professionals, the weight gain was less about romantic dinners and more about their demanding work schedules. Long hours at their desks, late-night takeaways and sedentary routines gradually became part of their relationship.

"We were enjoying our time together, but we were also becoming increasingly inactive. Our idea of spending quality time was sitting together, ordering food and watching something," Ishita says.

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Trading Midnight Munchies For Morning Yoga

A routine health check-up eventually encouraged them to rethink their lifestyle. They decided to join a 6 am yoga class, although getting out of bed was initially harder than expected.

What started as an attempt to become healthier has now become a shared routine.

Growing Together, Not Growing Heavier

Interestingly, neither couple believes in following strict diets or making their relationship about weight loss. Instead, they are learning to develop healthier habits without making each other feel uncomfortable about physical changes.

Perhaps that is the sweetest part of dating weight. Love should leave you with beautiful memories, not just tighter waistbands. After all, the idea is to grow together, not necessarily grow heavier together!

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Love, but make it healthy!

Replace occasional dinner dates with evening walks.

Try cooking a favourite meal together at home.

Find a shared physical activity, such as yoga, cycling or dancing.

Avoid body-shaming or teasing your partner about weight gain.

Celebrate healthy habits rather than focusing only on the weighing scale.