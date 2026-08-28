Indore To Bhopal: Gen Z Gives College Canteens A Café-Style Makeover

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For generations of college students, the canteen has been more than a place to grab a quick bite. It has been the unofficial campus meeting point for friendships, gossip, arguments, exam discussions and countless memories.

But across Indore and Bhopal, Gen Z is giving this familiar space a distinct makeover, blending traditional favourites with global food trends and café-style experiences.

Where Poha Meets Pasta

In Indore, the transformation is particularly visible against the backdrop of the city’s strong street-food culture. Traditional favourites such as poha-jalebi, samosa, kachori and namkeen continue to hold their place, but new share menus with momos, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, cold coffee, shakes and fries.

“Poha and jalebi still taste like home, no matter how many cafés open around us,” says Aradhya Verma, a student of Medicaps University. A Sangeeta University, student Ashiti Batham says food has also become a part of social media culture. “Half of my canteen visits happen just for the perfect Instagram picture,” she says.

At Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Samayra Solanki sums up the changing food identity: “Momos next to poha on the same menu feels like our generation’s food identity.” Meanwhile, students at Acropolis Institute and IPS Academy describe canteen corners as spaces for reels, assignments, discussions and informal meetings over cold coffee and fries.

Beyond the Chai and Samosa Break

Bhopal, too, is witnessing a similar shift. The traditional combination of samosa, kachori, patties and cutting chai is making room for a wider range of convenient and contemporary food.

At MANIT, students can choose from paneer rolls, French fries, fried rice and South Indian dishes. Bhopal School of Social Science offers noodles, bread rolls, dhokla and sandwiches alongside samosas, while LNCT students have options such as Maggi, white sauce pasta and Chinese dishes.

Similarly, Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) is famous for momos, pizzas and waffles. The change is not limited to menus. Bhopal students increasingly view food breaks as opportunities to walk around campus, continue conversations and exchange ideas about technology, careers and innovation.

Across both cities, the college canteen is evolving from a basic eating point into a social and cultural space. For Gen Z, food, ambience, convenience, conversations and content are increasingly part of the same campus experience.