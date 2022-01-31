Hatpipliya: Youth injured in attack by wild animal

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was attacked by an unknown wild animal in broad daylight near forest area in Bhatoni village under Hatpipliya sub-range on Sunday. He suffered several injuries on left hand, shoulder and back.

Farmer Arjun Singh Saindhav said that he was taking care of crop in his field around noon, when Shravan Gopal Singh, 18, was attacked by a wild beast while passing through a narrow path in a wheat field. Fortunately, other farmers Bharat Singh and Gyan Singh working nearby came to his rescue on time. By then, the animal escaped. They said that the animal was hiding in the crop and could have attacked Shravan due to fear. However, he could not identify the animal. The inspection team discovered leopard pugmarks around the attack site.

The people present said that the attack was so spontaneous that they just noticed some prints on animalís body. Shravan was rushed to government hospital for treatment.

Forest division sub-range officer Kailash Malviya said that animals like leopard and hyena have lately been prowling in the area. The animal must have attacked in fear. He was looking into the matter and search was on for the wild beast.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:01 PM IST