Hatpipliya: Rampant encroachment on footpaths results in traffic problems

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Footpaths meant for pedestrians have shrunk due to encroachment by shopkeepers, business establishments, hawkers, and vendors on the main Nevri-Bagli road in Hatpipliya town of Dewas district, leaving pedestrians to walk on roads.

Nagar Panchayat CMO Manoj Kumar Morya said that the civic establishment would soon start an anti-encroachment drive to address the rampant traffic problems in the town.

Streets leading to prominent establishments and private enterprises such as Krishi Upaj Mandi, police stations, schools, colleges or banks are occupied by business establishments for showcasing their products, forcing pedestrians and school-going children to walk on the roads, making them vulnerable to accidents and creating traffic chaos.

Nagar Panchayat, which had laid paver block footpaths on each side of roads for the convenience of pedestrians, has failed to initiate action against encroachments by commercial establishments.