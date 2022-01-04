e-Paper Get App

Indore

Tuesday, January 04, 2022

Hatpipliya: Delegation hands over memo over Hatpipliya Development Block

A number of applications have been made in the past to public representatives regarding the demand of the development block but in vain.
FP News Service
Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): For establishment of Hatpipliya development block, a delegation of Advocacy Committee on Monday handed over a memorandum to BJP MP Mahendra Singh Sisodiya in Hatpipliya town in Dewas. Advocate Ashok Chhabra said that travelling to Bagli town for official work was a cumbersome affair.

Although Hatpipliya has been declared Tehsil long ago, residents have to travel to Bagli for officials works related to Court, PHE, SDM department. We demand setting up of development block for execution of various developmental works at the bottom level and effective implementation of welfare schemes. In addition to that, number of applications has been made in the past to public representatives regarding the demand of the development block, but in vain.

Those present in delegation included Advocate Ashok Chhabra, Surajmal Patidar, Vijay H Vyas, Ravindra Soni, Narendra Chauhan, Balwan Singh, and Kamlesh Sharma.

Tuesday, January 04, 2022
