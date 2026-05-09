Haryana Legislative Assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan at the IMC’s Atal Council Hall in the city on Saturday | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, impressed by the functioning of the Indore Municipal Corporation’s newly built Atal Council Hall, said the atmosphere and operations of the civic body made him feel as though he was sitting inside a state legislative assembly. Kalyan praised Indore as a national model of cleanliness, urban governance, and civic administration.

During his visit, Kalyan toured the Atal Parishad Sadan of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and reviewed a detailed presentation showcasing the city’s innovative development projects and internationally acclaimed cleanliness model. He lauded Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav for his energetic leadership and visionary approach, saying the city has emerged as a benchmark for urban governance and civic participation under his guidance.

Welcoming Kalyan, Bhargav said that while most visitors come to observe Indore’s cleanliness initiatives, the Speaker specifically expressed interest in understanding the functioning of the council hall and governance systems. Bhargav noted that after observing the arrangements and administrative functioning of the Atal Sadan, Kalyan said the experience reminded him of the Haryana Assembly.

Kalyan said that just as Haryana’s leadership works with energy and commitment, Indore’s mayor and civic administration also demonstrate exceptional enthusiasm toward public service and development. He told municipal officials and elected representatives that they were fortunate to be contributing to the growth of a city as prestigious and progressive as Indore.

Referring to the recently held national Urban Local Bodies Conference in Haryana, Kalyan said the presentation delivered by the IMC was among the most impactful and inspiring at the event. He added that the presentation motivated him to visit Indore personally and witness the city’s successful governance and sanitation systems firsthand.

Speaking about the city’s cultural and civic spirit, Kalyan said Indore represents a unique blend of service, devotion, development, and public participation. Sharing his personal observations, he said he visited Meghdoot Garden early in the morning and witnessed Indore’s cleanliness model in practical form. Kalyan said Indore is truly ahead of other cities, and the active participation of citizens has played a major role in this achievement.

Emphasising the importance of empowered urban local bodies, Kalyan stated that strong municipal institutions are essential for quick resolution of public issues and Indore serves as an excellent example of this approach. He revealed that he would prepare a detailed report on Indore’s civic systems and submit it to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar so that the city’s successful governance and cleanliness model can be replicated in other parts of the country.

Several civic leaders and officials, including Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, MiC members, corporators, and officials, were present during the visit.