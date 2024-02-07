Harda Fire: ‘It Was Fire All Around, Thank God We Are Safe But Many Died There,' Recounts Injured Undergoing Treatment At MY Hospital

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘It was only fire and blast all around. Many stones were flying in the air and it continued at least for half-an-hour. Everything was destroyed when it stopped but the sound of screams all around was louder than the blasts. We could see dead bodies and the injured lying in flames and smoke.'

--Victims of Harda cracker factory blast said

The seven victims of Harda cracker factory blast, who were rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, for treatment could not share anything about the incident but recall the plume of fire all around. The traumatised injured including five women and an elderly man burst into tears in front of doctors and hospital staff while sharing their horrific experience.

FP Photo

According to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration, seven injured including Basanti Bai (50), Deepa Bai (50), Komal (22), Meena (35), Bharat (75), Sangeeta (32) and Mukesh (27) are undergoing treatment at MY Hospital as they were injured by the debris blown in the blast.

‘They were working in their homes and doing their usual work. Everything was destroyed in seconds and what left was dead bodies and rubble. We do not know the intensity of the blast but we have not seen any such tragedy ever,’ family members of the victims said.

The factory was located in dense area and victims’ houses were attached to the factory’s wall. Meanwhile, Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that they have reserved 40 beds at MY Hospital and 23 beds in the Burn Unit.

FP Photo

‘We are providing all possible treatment to the victims. Out of six patients, none of them is critical as they were injured in the incident due to blast but were not burnt. They are undergoing various diagnoses and are kept in observation,’ Dr Thakur said.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh and Collector Asheesh Singh had also reached the hospital to ensure facilities for victims shifted from Harda to Indore.

Minister Tulsi Silawat also visited the victims and said that the government will take stringent action against those responsible.

I haven’t seen such disaster earlier

‘I was shocked by seeing the scene at the spot. Many houses were damaged, dead bodies strewn all around while many were injured. Most of them were shifted to Bhopal.’

Yeshwant Parmar

Emergency Medical Technician

108 Ambulance

Mother, daughter, and daughter in law injured

‘My mother-in law Basanti, her younger daughter Meena, and her grand-daughter Meena got injured in the incident. They were working in their home which was next to the cracker factory. The house was damaged and all family members were injured. My cousin died in the incident.’

Bhuri Bai

Family member of injured

It was fire all over

‘I could only see flames all over. The incident took place at around 12 pm and many people died at the spot while many were injured. My father Bharat Singh was standing outside the house and got injured when a stone hit him on his head. The factory is located in a dense locality.’

Ajay Rajput, son of injured

Six undergoing treatment, stable

‘Total six patients are undergoing treatment at MY Hospital. They got injured due to debris blown in the blast. They all have been shifted to separate wards after initial treatment and kept in observation. We have reserved 40 beds at MY Hospital and 23 beds in the Burn Unit for victims of Harda incident.’

Dr PS Thakur

Superintendent

MY Hospital, Indore

We have sent 20 ambulances, other help

‘We are all prepared to tackle the mass casualty and reserved beds and facilities at MY Hospital and other associated hospitals. We have sent 20 ambulances and some fire tenders to Harda. We are providing all possible help to the victims and to Harda district administration.’

Asheesh Singh

Collector, Indore

‘I am saddened by the tragic incident. Our priority is to provide all possible treatment to the victims. A six member committee has been constituted to probe the incident. The Chief Minister and the Prime Minister have announced ex-gratia to the deceased and injured.’

Tulsi Silawat

Minister