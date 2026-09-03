Habitual Offender Held, Stolen Jewellery Recovered In Bhikangaon |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Bhikangaon police arrested an alleged habitual thief and another suspect on Thursday and also recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 2.40 lakh in connection with a house burglary.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday when Rakesh, a resident of Tokenbeda, had gone to Goradia village to drop his daughter at a hostel. On returning home, he found the belongings scattered and two iron boxes missing. The boxes contained silver ornaments and Rs 21,000 in cash.

Following his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by station house officer inspector Balram Singh Rathore examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas while activating its informer network.

Based on leads gathered during the investigation, police detained Rahul Singh Sawner, a resident of Kalyakhedi, and questioned him. Police said Rahul confessed to the theft, following which the stolen jewellery was recovered and seized.

Police records show nine previous cases, including theft and Arms Act offences, registered against Rahul at Bhikangaon, Sanawad, Pandhana, Jaitapur and Chainpur police stations. Both suspects were produced before court.