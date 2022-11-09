e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: Police rescue abducted girl, manhunt on to nab accused

Updated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Purani Chhavani police of Gwalior have rescued a girl who was abducted a few days ago from the Jigsauli locality, the police said on Wednesday.

The CSP Ravi Bhadoria told media that the 20-year-old victim was a student, who went missing on November 3. The kin of the girl lodged a complaint at the police station, after which the police began searching for her.

The police found her in Madhoganj locality on November 6. When the police quizzed her, she said that she was abducted by three men – Manish, Kallu and Ramu on November 3. She stated that trio threatened to kill her younger brother and abducted her after which she was held captive for three days in Jamahar and Madhoganj locality of the city.

Adding to the statements, she said that one of the accused Manish wanted to marry her, for which he made abduction plan. However, the accused left her in Madhoganj when they learnt that the police are searching for them, she said.

Further investigations are underway, said CSP Bhadoria.

article-image

