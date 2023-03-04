GUTTER SPACE: Stand-up comedian Bawandar performs on dry nullah

Having standup comedian Himanshu Bawandar at his side, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav talks about Indore even as the audience sat on the dry nullah to watch the comedy show on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Initially, the nullahs were venues for cricket matches, health camps and marriage anniversaries in the cleanest city of the country. This time, a nullah was the venue for a standup comedy show.

Standup comedian Himanshu Bawandar performed at a comedy show organized by Indore Municipal Corporation at Virat Nagar in Musakhedi area leaving audience in splits.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, corporators Malkhan Singh Kataria, Mahesh Baswal, additional municipal commissioner Siddharth Jain, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma and a large number of people attended the programme.

The Laughter Champion fame Bawandar talked about how dirty nullahs of the city were cleaned and dried under the cleanliness campaign run by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) with support of citizens.

These dry nullahs are now venues of different events, he said.

Bhargav said Indore has bagged cleanest city title for six times in a row due to cooperation of the aware citizens in the cleanliness campaign.

“Nobody had thought that nullahs would be dried and they would be turned into venues for events. Indore did the impossible. Indore is known for achieving the “impossible” as such the word does not exist in its dictionary,” the mayor said.

On this occasion, the spit cup distribution vehicle was flagged off by the mayor under the “No Thu-Thu (No spitting)” campaign aimed at freeing the city from red spots which occur due to spitting of gutka.