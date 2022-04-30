Guna: Two held for duping BLO worth Rs 41802

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping a Booth Level Officer (BLO) who is a teacher, of Rs 41,802 in Guna district, police said.

According to the case details, the incident was reported at Kotwali police station on April 21. Complainant Varun Kirar, a resident of Vindhyachal Colony, mentioned in his complaint that on March 7, his father Shivnandan Kirar received a call from a person who claimed himself as an election officer from the SDM office, Guna. He later asked for Aadhar and ATM card details for profile software upgradation. Unaware of the fraud, the victim followed the instructions of the fraudster and shared the details.

The fraudster then asked him to download the AnyDesk application on his Android phone. Following instructions, he installed the app and lost Rs 30,823 and Rs 10,979 in the process. After the incident, the victim approached the police, following which a case was registered against an unknown person under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police, however, managed to track the cyber fraudsters and nabbed two persons. The accused have been identified as Deepak Yadav (22), who hails from Nawada district in Bihar and Sanoj Yadav (22), a resident of Gaya district in Bihar. During the course of the investigation, the accused accepted to have committed the crime. They were produced before the court and taken into custody. Further investigation was underway to nab other members of the gang.

