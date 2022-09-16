e-Paper Get App
Guna to get Ring Road soon

Construction of the Ring Road will ease traffic pressure in Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas.

Friday, September 16, 2022
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A major need of the city for a Ring Road has been approved by the union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, said panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia. Reportedly, a meeting was held at Gwalior on Thursday.

In which, Sisodia apprised the union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about the demand of Guna residents to construct a ring road in the city. Gadkari, who was also present there, immediately approved the Ring Road project. 

The traffic in the city is increasing day by day. Construction of the Ring Road will ease traffic pressure in Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas. Along with this, Sisodiya also informed about the confirmation of the establishment of a 30 bedded hospital in the Myna area of the district. It will be built at a cost of Rs 10 crores and will be fully residential. This hospital will consist of six buildings including a hospital, living quarters of doctors and other facilities. Later, Sisodiya thanked Scindia and Gadkari. 

