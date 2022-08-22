Guna: Three cowherds stuck on hillock rescued by SDERF team

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) rescued three cowherds stuck on a hillock for 20 hours due to heavy rain at Piplya village in Bamori area. Reportedly, they went up to graze their livestock on Sunday. Suddenly, heavy rains led the water of Parvatiriver to break into the region which converted the hillock into an island.

According to Bamori tehsildar Gauri Shankar Bairwa, survivors Sitaram Meena, Hargovind Meena and Hansraj Meena, residents of Pipliya village went to graze their cattle amidst incessant rain. Meanwhile, the flow of the Parvati River increased and in no time they got surrounded by water from all sides and somehow they could not get out.

Later, the SDERF team reached the spot on receiving information provided by the residents in the evening. But, due to heavy rain and darkness, they were not able to rescue them at that time. Also, they got stuck one kilometre away from the possible way. Then it was decided to airlift them, for this, the home department was urged to provide one copter. District panchayat member Mahendra Kirar also reached the spot and informed Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to send help.

However, the rescue team was active throughout the night. The next day, at 5 am the SDERF tried to give them one last chance to rescue them before the copter arrived. They released their boats and successfully saved the three of them.