e-Paper Get App

Guna: Forest officer found dead in official residence, probe launched

When a local priest knocked on the doors to offer him prasad, he didn't respond. Not getting any response, the priest peeped through the window only to find him lying on the bed in an unconscious state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A forest range officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his official residence in Fatehgarh village in Bamori tehsil of Guna district on Saturday morning.

As per initial reports, the deceased has been identified as Satish Sharma, (55), hailing from Gwalior, posted at range office in Fatehgarh. He was last seen exercising outside his room at around 6 am on Saturday, and then went inside his room.

Later, when a local priest knocked on the doors to offer him prasad, he didnít respond. Not getting any response, the priest peeped through the window only to find him lying on the bed in an unconscious state.

Neighbours called an ambulance and took him to the local hospital from where he was sent to Guna hospital where the staff declared him dead and sent body to district hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the reason behind his death. The reason of the death would be ascertained after the autopsy report.

It is believed that he may have died after he sustained serious injuries after a fall in the bathroom of his house.

Read Also
Bhopal: Our government follows policy preached by Lord Krishna, says chief minister Shivraj Singh...
article-image
HomeIndoreGuna: Forest officer found dead in official residence, probe launched

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number