Guna: Forest officer found dead in official residence, probe launched

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A forest range officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his official residence in Fatehgarh village in Bamori tehsil of Guna district on Saturday morning.

As per initial reports, the deceased has been identified as Satish Sharma, (55), hailing from Gwalior, posted at range office in Fatehgarh. He was last seen exercising outside his room at around 6 am on Saturday, and then went inside his room.

Later, when a local priest knocked on the doors to offer him prasad, he didnít respond. Not getting any response, the priest peeped through the window only to find him lying on the bed in an unconscious state.

Neighbours called an ambulance and took him to the local hospital from where he was sent to Guna hospital where the staff declared him dead and sent body to district hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the reason behind his death. The reason of the death would be ascertained after the autopsy report.

It is believed that he may have died after he sustained serious injuries after a fall in the bathroom of his house.