Guna: Setting examples of honesty; Man finds bag full of cash, returns it

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo set an example of kindness and honesty by ensuring that a bag full of cash, that the son found on a bridge, is returned to its rightful owner here in Guna on Tuesday.

Vishal Rawat, an engineer from Guna, found a bag lying along the roadside on Shastri Bridge.

When he opened the bag, he was shocked to find that the bag was full of money. It was unclear how much money was there but he estimated that it was about Rs 4 Lakh. Without a second thought, he inquired about the unattended bag from the nearby shopkeepers but in vain. He then informed his father, Manoj Rawat who has a utensils business.

The duo immediately rushed to the collectorate and handed over the bag to Collector Frank Noble. Within hours, the rightful owner reached the collectorate, searching for his missing bag, and recovered his bag.

The man, Giriraj, had lost the bag while going to work. When residents heard this news they praised the act of kindness, and Vishal has become a local hero among people.

Sanawad: Maid finds purse full of cash, ensures its return to rightful owner

Every now and then we come across heart-warming stories of individuals. One such heart-warming story is about a Sanawad-based woman who found a purse full of cash but rather than keeping it to herself, she made sure it reached its rightful owner. Seeing her honesty, she was rewarded Rs 500 on Tuesday.

Jamuna Bai, works as a maid in Prayag Park. She stumbled upon an unattended mobile and a purse alongside the road when she was heading to work at 4 pm. She opened the purse and was shocked to find cash and some mandatory documents in it.

Instead of pocketing the money herself, she rushed to an acquaintance Manoj Jain and informed him about the incident. He informed the rightful owner of the purse and mobile about it with the help of a visiting card.

Thanks to the kind efforts of Jamuna Bai, a man named Santosh Malviya, who works at Godrej Company, got his belongings. Seeing her honesty and kindness, she was rewarded Rs 500 which she accepted.

