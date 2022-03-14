Guna: Sanctuary proposed in Guna district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal to set up a sanctuary in an area of ??70 kilometres in the Bajranggarh area of ??Guna district was passed in a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held at the district headquarters chaired by MP Dr KP Yadav. De Yadav informed that the proposal would be sent to the Central Government.

At the beginning of the meeting, instructions were passed to place the economic data in the public domain.

Giving information about the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana it was told that out of the

seven works approved in the financial year 2020-2021 six have been completed and the reaming work is progressing smoothly.

Besides, all points raised during the previous meeting held on November 9 were discussed. During this, a detailed discussion was held on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mid-Day Meal Programme, MNREGA Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

While reviewing the goals and progress of the schemes, it was informed that under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, an allocation of Rs 29.99 lakh was received for 2021-22 in the last week of February under Matru Vandana Yojana.

A total of Rs 12.64 lakh has been spent on 544 beneficiaries against the allocation of Rs 15 lakh received for One Stop Center.

Similarly, in the year 2021-22, 41 beneficiaries have been benefited by spending Rs 7.5 lakhs. Under the AHP component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, in the year 2021-22, Rs 56.26 crores were spent in Guna and Raghogarh bodies against an allocation of Rs 54.78 crores.

At the end of the meeting, Collector Frank Noble A. directed district officers to follow the instructions given to them point by point and submit a compliance report.

MLA Gopilal Jatav, District Panchayat president Archana Chauhan, MP representatives Ramesh Malviya and Sachin Sharma, Collector Frank Noble A., District Panchayat CEO Vivek Raghuvanshi, Additional Collector Adityap Singh and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:09 AM IST