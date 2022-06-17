Guna: Salary of 3 employees to be cut for absence from duty

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Frank Noble A on Thursday issued orders to deduct a day's salary of each of the three contract-based employees who were found to be absent from duty during an inspection of Amrit Sarovar.

Giving information, chief executive officer (district panchayat) Vivek Raghuwanshi said that three deputy engineers named Rajiv Saraswat, Naresh Bajoria and S.N. Shrivastav were found to be absent without prior permission. He warned that if any employee is found absent on three occasions, he will be suspended immediately and necessary action shall be initiated against him.

Show-cause notice to additional programme officers

Taking a serious note of irresponsible behaviour towards their jobs, additional programme officers from Janpad Panchayat Aaron, Chanchoda, Guna and Raghogarh have been served show-cause notices and orders have been issued to withhold their five day's salary for lack of desired progress in labour planning work.

Aaron janpad programme officer Heman Satija, Chanchoda janpad programme officer Aarti Joge, Guna district programme officer Sushant Ram Patel and Raghogarh programme officer Arvind Chandel have been served show-cause notice over several irregularities.