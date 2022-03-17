Guna: Residents switch to cow dung for 'eco-friendly Holika dahan'

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to reduce carbon emissions caused by the burning of wooden logs during ëholika dahaní and to save trees from being cut, a group of residents has been making blocks from cow dung here at Shri Ram Gaushala located under Raghogarh block, ahead of Holika Dahan.

The ritual of lighting bonfires or ëholika dahaní is done using wooden logs which not only results in the cutting of trees but also increases air pollution. Residents have switched to cow dung logs to replace wooden logs for Holika Dahan to promote eco-friendly Holi celebrations.

The idea behind the initiative is to encourage Indian traditions and look at eco-friendly alternatives to check pollution levels. The burning of cow dung logs emits more ash compared to wooden logs, thus reducing the amount of pollution. The initiative would reduce the felling of trees along with creating employment for the people who are engaged in the production of cow dung logs, which can be used in crematoriums too.

This will be beneficial for the environment and lead to optimum utilization of cow products. Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan and Livestock Promotion Board has also launched an awareness campaign urging people to use cow dung and refrain from burning wood.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:52 PM IST